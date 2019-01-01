QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.44/0.63%
52 Wk
64.35 - 82.75
Mkt Cap
15.2B
Payout Ratio
8.79
Open
-
P/E
29.45
EPS
100.93
Shares
219.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 14, 2021, 4:27PM
BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc owns a range of leisure related businesses in Japan. The company's primary business segments are Network Entertainment and Toys. The Network Entertainment segment represents a higher portion of revenues than that of Toys. It is known for developing and marketing home video game software, arcade game machines and management of amusement facilities. The Toys segment is concerned with selling vending machine capsule toys and other collectibles. Additionally, the company offers interactive media products in the form of music software and on-demand video content. Bandai Namco's revenue primarily depends on its domestic businesses and to a lesser extent on its activities in America, Europe and other Asian regions.

BANDAI NAMCO Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy BANDAI NAMCO Hldgs (NCBDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BANDAI NAMCO Hldgs (OTCPK: NCBDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BANDAI NAMCO Hldgs's (NCBDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BANDAI NAMCO Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for BANDAI NAMCO Hldgs (NCBDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BANDAI NAMCO Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for BANDAI NAMCO Hldgs (NCBDF)?

A

The stock price for BANDAI NAMCO Hldgs (OTCPK: NCBDF) is $69.075 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 16:16:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BANDAI NAMCO Hldgs (NCBDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BANDAI NAMCO Hldgs.

Q

When is BANDAI NAMCO Hldgs (OTCPK:NCBDF) reporting earnings?

A

BANDAI NAMCO Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BANDAI NAMCO Hldgs (NCBDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BANDAI NAMCO Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does BANDAI NAMCO Hldgs (NCBDF) operate in?

A

BANDAI NAMCO Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.