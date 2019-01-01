ñol

Nanobiotix
(NASDAQ:NBTX)
4.70
-0.12[-2.49%]
At close: Jun 3
5.44
0.7400[15.74%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low4.7 - 4.7
52 Week High/Low4.65 - 18
Open / Close4.7 / 4.7
Float / Outstanding- / 34.9M
Vol / Avg.0K / 2K
Mkt Cap163.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6.11
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Nanobiotix

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
Nanobiotix Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Nanobiotix (NBTX)?
A

The latest price target for Nanobiotix (NASDAQ: NBTX) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on January 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting NBTX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Nanobiotix (NBTX)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Nanobiotix (NASDAQ: NBTX) was provided by Evercore ISI Group, and Nanobiotix initiated their outperform rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Nanobiotix (NBTX)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Nanobiotix, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Nanobiotix was filed on January 6, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 6, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Nanobiotix (NBTX) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Nanobiotix (NBTX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Nanobiotix (NBTX) is trading at is $4.70, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

