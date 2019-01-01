ñol

Nanobiotix
(NASDAQ:NBTX)
4.70
-0.12[-2.49%]
At close: Jun 3
5.44
0.7400[15.74%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low4.7 - 4.7
52 Week High/Low4.65 - 18
Open / Close4.7 / 4.7
Float / Outstanding- / 34.9M
Vol / Avg.0K / 2K
Mkt Cap163.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6.11
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Nanobiotix reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 30

EPS

$-1.540

Quarterly Revenue

$3M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Nanobiotix using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Nanobiotix Questions & Answers

Q
When is Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) reporting earnings?
A

Nanobiotix (NBTX) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 30, 2022 for FY.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX)?
A

Nanobiotix (NBTX) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 26, 2021 for FY and the Actual EPS was $-1.60, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Nanobiotix’s (NASDAQ:NBTX) revenues?
A

Nanobiotix (NBTX) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 26, 2021 for FY and the Actual Revenue was $2.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

