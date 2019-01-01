NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 25
EPS
$0.900
Quarterly Revenue
$123M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$122.6M
Earnings History
NBT Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) reporting earnings?
NBT Bancorp (NBTB) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB)?
The Actual EPS was $0.49, which beat the estimate of $0.48.
What were NBT Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:NBTB) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $99.9M, which beat the estimate of $99.1M.
