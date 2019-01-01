NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for NBT Bancorp
NBT Bancorp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ: NBTB) was reported by Piper Sandler on July 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $40.00 expecting NBTB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.35% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ: NBTB) was provided by Piper Sandler, and NBT Bancorp upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of NBT Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for NBT Bancorp was filed on July 28, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 28, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest NBT Bancorp (NBTB) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $40.00. The current price NBT Bancorp (NBTB) is trading at is $37.26, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.