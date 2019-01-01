Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Navient
The latest price target for Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI) was reported by JP Morgan on April 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $17.00 expecting NAVI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.82% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI) was provided by JP Morgan, and Navient downgraded their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Navient, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Navient was filed on April 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Navient (NAVI) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $17.00. The current price Navient (NAVI) is trading at is $15.34, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
