Navient
(NASDAQ:NAVI)
15.34
-0.34[-2.17%]
At close: Jun 3
15.34
00
After Hours: 4:47PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low15.32 - 15.76
52 Week High/Low14.43 - 23.8
Open / Close15.57 / 15.34
Float / Outstanding80.3M / 147.9M
Vol / Avg.930.1K / 2.1M
Mkt Cap2.3B
P/E4.07
50d Avg. Price16.32
Div / Yield0.64/4.08%
Payout Ratio16.62
EPS1.69
Total Float80.3M

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Navient reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 26

EPS

$0.900

Quarterly Revenue

$276M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$560M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Navient using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Navient Questions & Answers

Q
When is Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) reporting earnings?
A

Navient (NAVI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.43, which missed the estimate of $0.44.

Q
What were Navient’s (NASDAQ:NAVI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $343M, which missed the estimate of $344.3M.

