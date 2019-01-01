Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$-0.060
Quarterly Revenue
$86.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$86.8M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Inari Medical using advanced sorting and filters.
Inari Medical Questions & Answers
When is Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) reporting earnings?
Inari Medical (NARI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.16, which beat the estimate of $-0.18.
What were Inari Medical’s (NASDAQ:NARI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $25.4M, which beat the estimate of $13.2M.
