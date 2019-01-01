Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Inari Medical
Inari Medical Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on March 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $96.00 expecting NARI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.22% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and Inari Medical maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Inari Medical, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Inari Medical was filed on March 14, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 14, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Inari Medical (NARI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $102.00 to $96.00. The current price Inari Medical (NARI) is trading at is $67.03, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
