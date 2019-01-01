ñol

Nanovation Microtech
(OTCEM:NANN)
0.0072
00
At close: Feb 17
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.01 - 1
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding13.9K / 80.6K
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap0.6K
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.17
Total Float-

Nanovation Microtech (OTC:NANN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Nanovation Microtech reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of May 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Nanovation Microtech using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Nanovation Microtech Questions & Answers

Q
When is Nanovation Microtech (OTCEM:NANN) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Nanovation Microtech

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nanovation Microtech (OTCEM:NANN)?
A

There are no earnings for Nanovation Microtech

Q
What were Nanovation Microtech’s (OTCEM:NANN) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Nanovation Microtech

