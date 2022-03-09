 Skip to main content

88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 3:57am   Comments
Share:
Gainers

  • Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) climbed 203.3% to settle at $1.00 on Tuesday. Hycroft recently reported preliminary FY21 operating results.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) gained 88.5% to close at $1.15 after the company announced UnitedHealthcare has added EYSUVIS as a covered brand on its commercial formularies and Cigna Medicare has added EYSUVIS as a preferred brand.
  • Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) jumped 68% to close at $4.20 on Tuesday after jumping around 85% on Monday.
  • Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) gained 57.7% to close at $5.66 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results. The company’s stock jumped over 99% on Monday.
  • Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) rose 52.6% to settle at $2.03 amid continued market volatility stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war.
  • Eco Wave Power Global AB (NASDAQ: WAVE) jumped 50.9% to close at $5.90.
  • Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) jumped 46.7% to close at $1.79.
  • Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) gained 45.6% to close at $10.41 amid strength in cybersecurity names as the Russia-Ukraine conflict has raised cyberattack concerns.
  • Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) surged 40.6% to close at $7.07. Independence Contract posted a Q4 loss of $1.35 per share.
  • PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE: PLM) shares climbed 39.5% to close at $3.99 after jumping around 9% on Monday.
  • ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) jumped 36.5% to settle at $8.11 on continued momentum as a surge in oil prices lifted alternative energy names.
  • Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE: GPL) surged 34.6% to settle at $0.3595.
  • SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) gained 34.2% to close at $4.32.
  • TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) jumped 33.3% to close at $2.20 after climbing 18% on Monday.
  • Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) rose 33.3% to close at $1.60. Voyager Therapeutics reported license option agreement with Novartis for target-specific access to next-generation TRACER™ AAV capsids for gene therapy programs.
  • Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) gained 32.1% to close at $1.17.
  • BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) rose 31.8% to close at $2.82.
  • Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) gained 30.3% to close at $3.74.
  • Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) surged 29.3% to close at $2.03.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) gained 28.8% to settle at $0.38.
  • Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) climbed 28.7% to close at $4.53.
  • Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) rose 27.9% to close at $15.49 after jumping around 70% on Monday.
  • Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) gained 27.7% to close at $1.08.
  • Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) surged 27.7% to settle at $1.10.
  • Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) gained 25.9% to close at $0.5901.
  • Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) jumped 25.1% to settle at $6.63.
  • Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) surged 25% to close at $3.95.
  • Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) gained 24.2% to settle at $7.66. Vertex Energy posted a Q4 loss of $0.36 per share.
  • Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: OPTT) surged 24.1% to close at $1.65.
  • EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO) gained 24% to settle at $1.0350.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NYSE: MAXN) surged 23.6% to close at $13.62 on continued momentum as a surge in oil prices lifts alternative energy names.
  • UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) gained 23.3% to settle at $7.67. UroGen secured $100 million non-dilutive term loan financing with Pharmakon Advisors.
  • Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) climbed 22.2% to settle at $7.81 amid continued market volatility stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war. US President Biden later confirmed a ban on Russian oil imports.
  • CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE: CTEK) gained 21.3% to close at $1.65 amid strength in cybersecurity names as cyberattack concerns mount.
  • Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) jumped 20.7% to close at $15.02 amid continued strength in oil and natural gas prices. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has caused supply concerns while prospects of a US ban on Russian oil imports has further lifted prices.
  • Sunworks, Inc. (NYSE: SUNW) climbed 20.5% to settle at $3.77 amid continued market volatility stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war. US President Biden confirmed a ban on Russian oil imports.
  • Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) gained 19.1% to close at $2.56.
  • Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) surged 19% to settle at $2.38.
  • United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE: UAMY) rose 18.8% to close at $0.6297 after jumping more than 12% on Monday.
  • PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) jumped 18.7% to close at $23.54 after B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy.
  • SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) gained 18.7% to close at $20.66 as a surge in oil prices lifted alternative energy names.
  • Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMD) jumped 18.2% to close at $4.23 after the company reported Q4 results and announced up to 1,984,014 share buyback program.
  • Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE: SPAQ) gained 17.6% to close at $11.61. Spartan Acquisition Corp. III shareholders approved SPAC merger deal with Allego Holding.
  • Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEST) climbed 17.3% to settle at $3.05.
  • U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) rose 16.5% to close at $7.36.
  • XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) gained 16.2% to settle at $2.29.
  • Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) climbed 15.9% to close at $1.60 after gaining around 14% on Monday. Superior Drilling Products is expected to release its Q4 financial results on Friday, March 11, 2022.
  • Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) rose 15.5% to close at $1.42. The company is scheduled to release earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday.
  • CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) gained 15.1% to close at $3.0150.
  • Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) gained 14.9% to settle at $2.32 amid continued market volatility stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war.
  • Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) gained 13.7% to close at $16.66 amid continued market volatility stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war.
  • Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) jumped 13.6% to close at $11.56 amid continued market volatility stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war.
  • IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ: ISO) climbed 11.6% to close at $4.63. IsoPlexis recently reported Q4 earnings results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSE: XPL) shares rose 11.5% to settle at $0.8030 after dropping 8% on Monday.
  • Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) gained 11.2% to close at $159.33 amid continued strength in oil and natural gas prices.
  • SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) rose 11.2% to settle at $3.86 after climbing 28% on Monday.
  • Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) rose 10.7% to close at $4.55 on continued momentum as a surge in oil prices lifts alternative energy names.
  • Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) rose 9% to close at $1.46. Profire Energy is expected to report quarterly earnings on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
  • Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) surged 8.2% to close at $6.08 amid continued strength in oil and natural gas prices.
  • Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE: SNMP) rose 7.9% to close at $0.96 after jumping 31% on Monday.
  • Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) rose 6.9% to close at $4.36.

 

Losers

  • Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) shares tumbled 49.6% to close at $31.00 after climbing more than 50% on Monday.
  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) shares dipped 43.3% to close at $4.25 on Tuesday.
  • Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) shares fell 42.8% to close at $15.25 after dipping 37% on Monday.
  • Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE: HUSA) fell 38.5% to close at $6.95.
  • Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) dropped 30.6% to settle at $1.36. Dbgi announced a 766% increase in e-commerce revenues for January and February.
  • New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) fell 28.5% to settle at $3.77.
  • Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) fell 23.4% to close at $0.7656.
  • Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) fell 21.3% to settle at $4.33. Yield10 Bioscience announced recent advances in the development of camelina as a production platform for PHA Bioplastic.
  • CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSE: CKX) dropped 20.2% to close at $11.03.
  • Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE: LSF) declined 19.9% to settle at $3.99. Laird Superfood posted a Q4 loss of $0.76 per share.
  • GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) fell 19.7% to close at $0.67.
  • Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) fell 19.3% to settle at $0.7145. Altamira Therapeutics recently entered into an exclusive licensing and distribution agreement with Nuance Pharma Ltd in the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, and South Korea for Bentrio.
  • Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) dropped 19.1% to close at $3.95.
  • AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) fell 19% to close at $1.75.
  • Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) fell 18.8% to settle at $3.89 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) fell 17.5% to close at $7.93.
  • Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) dipped 16.8% to close at $1.24.
  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) dipped 16.6% to close at $1.16.
  • Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) fell 14.4% to close at $26.00 after jumping 22% on Monday.
  • Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) dipped 14.3% to settle at $1.20.
  • PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) fell 10.9% to close at $1.80.
  • Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) dipped 17.8% to close at $2.64.
  • AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) shares fell 14.4% to close at $2.50 after climbing 13% on Monday.
  • Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) fell 10.9% to close at $2.50 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) slipped 9.7% to settle at $13.41. Stifel downgraded Alector from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $32 to $18.

