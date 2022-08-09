Needham Remains Bullish On Magnachip Semiconductor & Velodyne Lidar

- Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill offered his bullish take on two semiconductor stocks.
- Gill reiterated a Buy on Magnachip Semiconductor Corp MX and a price target of $22.
- 2022 has plagued Magnachip with several issues, he acknowledged.
- Firstly, supply chain shortages have impacted the company for several quarters.
- Secondly, inventory building at distributor and retail levels is causing temporary order cuts at the large Korean customer.
- Thirdly, the new Chinese customer modified their design, pushing production back towards the end of 4Q22.
- These headwinds will likely reverse in 2023, and he is confident the OLED business could more than double off CY22E's low base.
- He saw four drivers for the steep ramp. They included a 2-4x wafer supply increase from the new second source, increasing supply from the primary existing source, ramping designs with Samsung Display, and full OLED DDIC production with the Chinese panel maker.
- Gill reiterated a Buy on Velodyne Lidar, Inc VLDR and a $3 PT.
- He noted that Velodyne reported a slight beat on the top line but guided a more significant miss with revenue declining sequentially.
- The company continues to be impacted by supply constraints while planned cost reductions take time, he added.
- Further, the management sees demand remaining strong, citing increasing backlog and billings up Q/Q.
- With ~$230 million in cash on the balance sheet, he estimates that the company has enough runway to complete its cost transitions and capitalize on the growing catalog of design wins.
- Price Action: MX shares traded lower by 14.79% at $12.10 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.