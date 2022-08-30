👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- Crypto.com sues over a refund
- ASX appointed new leadership
- SIX adding a collateral solution
- Coinbase to launch new future COIN
- Digitra taps Nasdaq technology
- CME accelerates crypto rollout CME
- Truist launches a robot advisor TFC
- Binance helps Busan w/ crypto
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- Xero’s XSBI is in US & Canada XROLF
- FedNow aims for Sept. testings
- Provana, Finexus partnering up
- Avantax starts an advisor forum
- Lightnet raises $50M in funding
- InsurAce is announcing payout
- Deutsche Börse’s analytics play
- Haru acquiring an MSB license
- Jack Henry intros fin crime tech JKHY
- Luabase raising $4.5M for data
- Discover opens Chicago center DFS
- Fiserv, Rutgers launch program FISV
- Two Sigma acquiring Hivemind
- CME accelerates crypto roll out
- Bango acquires a payments biz
- NearPay launching new wallets
- Cogni hires Gallant FX founder
- Nova, Vesti alleviate fin barriers
- Lena & Flare eye crowdfunding
- Upstart joining NCRC’s council
- Tresio teamed up with Nordigen
- Nacha, MX team on fraud & risk MX
- Google, Goldman partnering up GS GOOGL GOOG
👉 Interesting Reads:
- J. Powell ready to act forcefully
- Inflation fevers finally breaking
- Labor market is out of balance
- Miami’s housing market to cool
- A Europe Minsky Moment near
