Top News In Fintech And Beyond For August 31, 2022

by Renato Capelj, Benzinga Staff Writer 
August 30, 2022 11:17 PM | 1 min read

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • Crypto.com sues over a refund
  • ASX appointed new leadership
  • SIX adding a collateral solution
  • Coinbase to launch new future COIN
  • Digitra taps Nasdaq technology
  • CME accelerates crypto rollout CME
  • Truist launches a robot advisor TFC
  • Binance helps Busan w/ crypto

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • Xero’s XSBI is in US & Canada XROLF
  • FedNow aims for Sept. testings
  • Provana, Finexus partnering up
  • Avantax starts an advisor forum
  • Lightnet raises $50M in funding
  • InsurAce is announcing payout
  • Deutsche Börse’s analytics play
  • Haru acquiring an MSB license
  • Jack Henry intros fin crime tech JKHY
  • Luabase raising $4.5M for data
  • Discover opens Chicago center DFS
  • Fiserv, Rutgers launch program FISV
  • Two Sigma acquiring Hivemind
  • CME accelerates crypto roll out
  • Bango acquires a payments biz
  • NearPay launching new wallets
  • Cogni hires Gallant FX founder
  • Nova, Vesti alleviate fin barriers
  • Lena & Flare eye crowdfunding
  • Upstart joining NCRC’s council
  • Tresio teamed up with Nordigen
  • Nacha, MX team on fraud & risk MX
  • Google, Goldman partnering up GS GOOGL GOOG

👉 Interesting Reads:

