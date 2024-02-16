Yelp Reports Q4 Results, Joins Roku, Dropbox And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq futures trading higher by around 100 points on Friday.

Shares of Yelp Inc. YELP fell sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results.

Yelp reported quarterly earnings of 37 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 38 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $342.38 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $341.32 million.

Yelp also announced its board of directors authorized a $500 million increase to its share repurchase program.

Yelp shares dipped 11.2% to $39.44 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation TVGN shares dipped 18% to $8.20 in pre-market trading after surging 119% on Thursday. Tevogen Bio announced a $8 million equity investment.

Bloom Energy Corporation BE shares declined 17.2% to $9.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Inventiva S.A. IVA shares fell 16.6% to $3.32 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary 2023 fiscal year financial results and issued an update on its clinical trial NATiV3.

Roku, Inc. ROKU shares declined 16% to $79.41 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

Dropbox, Inc. DBX shares declined 9.6% to $29.43 in pre-market trading after reporting fourth-quarter results.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS shares fell 8.6% to $1.81 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Thursday.

Iris Energy Limited IREN fell 8.4% to $7.09 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.

DoorDash, Inc. DASH dipped 7.8% to $116.46 in pre-market trading as the company reported mixed financial results for its fourth quarter. The company said it expects first-quarter marketplace GOV to be between $18.5 billion and $18.9 billion and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $320 million to $380 million.

Minerals Technologies Inc. MTX shares fell 5% to $69.07 in pre-market trading.

DraftKings Inc. DKNG fell 3.5% to $42.90 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly sales.

