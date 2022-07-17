MPX International Announces Postponement of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

­­­­­NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO NEWSWIRE SERVICES IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS

TORONTO, ONTARIO – TheNewswire - July 12, 2022 – MPX International Corporation ("MPX International", "MPXI" or the "Corporation") (CSE:MPXI); (OTC:MPXOF), a multinational diversified cannabis company, is postponing its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") scheduled for 10:00 am (Toronto time) on July 15, 2022 until 10:00 am (Toronto time) on July 29, 2022. Accordingly, the proxy cut-off time will be extended until 10:00 am (Toronto time) on July 27, 2022.

About MPX International Corporation

MPX International Corporation is a multinational diversified cannabis company focused on developing and operating assets across the international cannabis industry with an emphasis on cultivating, manufacturing and marketing products which include cannabinoids as their primary active ingredient. With current operations spanning four continents in Canada, Switzerland, South Africa, Malta and Thailand as well as evolving partnership and distribution opportunities in other jurisdictions, MPXI continues to position itself as an emergent global participant in the cannabis industry.

