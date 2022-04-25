MPX International Announces that its Malta Subsidiary, Alphafarma Operations Ltd., Receives its Medical Cannabis License

TORONTO, ONTARIO – TheNewswire - April 20, 2022 – MPX International Corporation ("MPX International", "MPXI" or the "Corporation") (CSE:MPXI); (OTC:MPXOF), a multinational diversified cannabis company, is pleased to announce that its Maltese indirect subsidiary, Alphafarma Operations Ltd. ("Alphafarma") has received its License for the Production of Cannabis for Medicinal and Research Purposes (the "Medical Cannabis License") issued by the Malta Medicines Authority. This follows the attainment of the European Union Good Manufacturing Practice certification (the "EU-GMP Certification") issued by the Medicines Authority of Malta in January 2022.

The receipt of the Medical Cannabis License is the final requirement for Alphafarma to begin commercial production and export of finished medical cannabis flower products from Malta into markets across Europe and elsewhere.

Alphafarma has already secured EU GMP sourced material from licensed cultivation partners. This will be supplemented with additional cannabis flower from its South African-based EU-GMP First Growth cultivation facility, likely in late 2023.

The first product has already been successfully registered in Malta, and it will be launched for distribution under MPXI's own Salus BioPharma brand in Q3 2022. Similar entry into other markets such as Germany, Czech Republic, Poland and New Zealand are expected later on in the year.

Through this licensing process, MPXI has become one of the very few companies with an EU-GMP Certified and fully licensed cannabis facility which is actually located in the European marketplace. In line with its expansion plans, Alphafarma has already started working towards applying for a license amendment to process cannabis derivatives, such as oils.

"The Medical Cannabis License is a significant milestone for MPXI's operations in Europe and MPXI's international growth strategy. Our team in Malta has been exceptional in its pursuit of the License and is well positioned for the next phase which is the export of cannabis flower" said W. Scott Boyes, Chairman, President and CEO of MPXI. "This achievement reinforces our plans to create a global cannabis company. MPXI is uniquely positioned to be the only cannabis company with revenue generating operations in North America, Europe and Asia, which MPXI believes will lead to additional strategic opportunities."

Karl Bartolo, General Manager and Director of Alphafarma said "We are extremely proud of our team in Malta for this incredible achievement, especially through the challenging circumstances presented by the pandemic. We will continue working relentlessly on introducing new technologies and formulations in order to provide patients and prescribers consistent access to a wide portfolio of medical cannabis products of the highest quality, safety and efficacy standards."

About MPX International Corporation

MPX International Corporation is a multinational diversified cannabis company focused on developing and operating assets across the international cannabis industry with an emphasis on cultivating, manufacturing and marketing products which include cannabinoids as their primary active ingredient. With current operations spanning four continents in Canada, Switzerland, South Africa, Malta, Australia and Thailand as well as evolving partnership and distribution opportunities in other jurisdictions, MPXI continues to position itself as an emergent global participant in the cannabis industry.

