Range
0.11 - 0.12
Vol / Avg.
194.2K/683.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.09 - 0.59
Mkt Cap
9.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.11
P/E
-
EPS
-3.11
Shares
84.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jun 16, 2021, 9:21AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Mallinckrodt PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. Its areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, pulmonology and ophthalmology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics and gastrointestinal products. The company operates its business in two reportable segments namely Specialty Brands that includes innovative specialty pharmaceutical brands; and Specialty Generics that includes niche specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. It generates maximum revenue from the Specialty Brands segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Mallinckrodt Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mallinckrodt (MNKKQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mallinckrodt (OTCPK: MNKKQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mallinckrodt's (MNKKQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mallinckrodt.

Q

What is the target price for Mallinckrodt (MNKKQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mallinckrodt

Q

Current Stock Price for Mallinckrodt (MNKKQ)?

A

The stock price for Mallinckrodt (OTCPK: MNKKQ) is $0.1077 last updated Today at 4:42:45 PM.

Q

Does Mallinckrodt (MNKKQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mallinckrodt.

Q

When is Mallinckrodt (OTCPK:MNKKQ) reporting earnings?

A

Mallinckrodt does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mallinckrodt (MNKKQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mallinckrodt.

Q

What sector and industry does Mallinckrodt (MNKKQ) operate in?

A

Mallinckrodt is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.