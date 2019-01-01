Mallinckrodt PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. Its areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, pulmonology and ophthalmology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics and gastrointestinal products. The company operates its business in two reportable segments namely Specialty Brands that includes innovative specialty pharmaceutical brands; and Specialty Generics that includes niche specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. It generates maximum revenue from the Specialty Brands segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.