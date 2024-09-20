FedEx, Lennar And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- FedEx Corp FDX reported weaker-than-expected results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 and lowered its full-year guidance. The company reported first-quarter revenue of $21.6 billion, missing analyst estimates of $21.955 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.60 per share, missing analyst estimates of $4.80 per share. FedEx shares tumbled 11% to $267.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects VinFast Auto Ltd. VFS to report a quarterly loss at 21 cents per share on revenue of $460.09 million before the opening bell. VinFast Auto shares rose 0.2% to $3.9665 in after-hours trading.
- Chewy Inc CHWY announced a public offering by a selling stockholder and a concurrent share repurchase. Chewy shares fell 0.8% to $30.85 in the after-hours trading session.
- MillerKnoll, Inc. MLKN reported downbeat first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The company also said it sees second-quarter earnings of between 51 cents and 57 cents per share, versus the estimate of 61 cents, and second-quarter revenue in a range of $950 million to $990 million, versus the $948.12 million estimate. MillerKnoll shares declined 5.3% to $26.02 in the after-hours trading session.
- Lennar Corporation LEN reported better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter. The company said it sees fourth-quarter new orders in a range of 19,000 to 19,300 and deliveries between 22,500 and 23,000. The company expects the average sales price to be approximately $425,000. Lennar shares fell 2.4% to $187.75 in the after-hours trading session.
