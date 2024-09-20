FedEx, Lennar And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

FedEx Corp FDX reported weaker-than-expected results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 and lowered its full-year guidance. The company reported first-quarter revenue of $21.6 billion, missing analyst estimates of $21.955 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.60 per share, missing analyst estimates of $4.80 per share. FedEx shares tumbled 11% to $267.25 in the after-hours trading session.

Wall Street expects VinFast Auto Ltd . VFS to report a quarterly loss at 21 cents per share on revenue of $460.09 million before the opening bell. VinFast Auto shares rose 0.2% to $3.9665 in after-hours trading.

. to report a quarterly loss at 21 cents per share on revenue of $460.09 million before the opening bell. VinFast Auto shares rose 0.2% to $3.9665 in after-hours trading. Chewy Inc CHWY announced a public offering by a selling stockholder and a concurrent share repurchase. Chewy shares fell 0.8% to $30.85 in the after-hours trading session.

MillerKnoll, Inc. MLKN reported downbeat first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The company also said it sees second-quarter earnings of between 51 cents and 57 cents per share, versus the estimate of 61 cents, and second-quarter revenue in a range of $950 million to $990 million, versus the $948.12 million estimate. MillerKnoll shares declined 5.3% to $26.02 in the after-hours trading session.

Lennar Corporation LEN reported better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter. The company said it sees fourth-quarter new orders in a range of 19,000 to 19,300 and deliveries between 22,500 and 23,000. The company expects the average sales price to be approximately $425,000. Lennar shares fell 2.4% to $187.75 in the after-hours trading session.

