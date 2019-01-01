MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 29
EPS
$0.280
Quarterly Revenue
$1B
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$1B
Earnings History
MillerKnoll Questions & Answers
When is MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) reporting earnings?
MillerKnoll (MLKN) is scheduled to report earnings on June 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 29, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN)?
The Actual EPS was $0.64, which beat the estimate of $0.55.
What were MillerKnoll’s (NASDAQ:MLKN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $577.2M, which missed the estimate of $583.6M.
