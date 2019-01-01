Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Melco Resorts and Enter
Melco Resorts and Enter Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ: MLCO) was reported by CLSA on May 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.73 expecting MLCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.32% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ: MLCO) was provided by CLSA, and Melco Resorts and Enter upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Melco Resorts and Enter, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Melco Resorts and Enter was filed on May 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Melco Resorts and Enter (MLCO) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $7.84 to $7.73. The current price Melco Resorts and Enter (MLCO) is trading at is $5.47, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
