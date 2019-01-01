Markel (NYSE:MKL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Markel
Markel Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Markel (NYSE: MKL) was reported by Truist Securities on April 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $1500.00 expecting MKL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.54% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Markel (NYSE: MKL) was provided by Truist Securities, and Markel maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Markel, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Markel was filed on April 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Markel (MKL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $1400.00 to $1500.00. The current price Markel (MKL) is trading at is $1357.01, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
