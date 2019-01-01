Markel (NYSE:MKL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 26
EPS
$-6.580
Quarterly Revenue
$2.6B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.7B
Earnings History
Markel Questions & Answers
When is Markel (NYSE:MKL) reporting earnings?
Markel (MKL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Markel (NYSE:MKL)?
The Actual EPS was $10.31, which beat the estimate of $6.57.
What were Markel’s (NYSE:MKL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.5B, which beat the estimate of $1.4B.
