Maiden Hldgs (NASDAQ:MHLD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$-0.080
Quarterly Revenue
$1.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$14M
Earnings History
Maiden Hldgs Questions & Answers
When is Maiden Hldgs (NASDAQ:MHLD) reporting earnings?
Maiden Hldgs (MHLD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Maiden Hldgs (NASDAQ:MHLD)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.14, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Maiden Hldgs’s (NASDAQ:MHLD) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $711.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
