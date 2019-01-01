Maiden Hldgs (NASDAQ:MHLD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Maiden Hldgs
Maiden Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Maiden Hldgs (NASDAQ: MHLD) was reported by B. Riley Securities on March 5, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $1.00 expecting MHLD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -59.51% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Maiden Hldgs (NASDAQ: MHLD) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Maiden Hldgs maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Maiden Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Maiden Hldgs was filed on March 5, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 5, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Maiden Hldgs (MHLD) rating was a maintained with a price target of $2.50 to $1.00. The current price Maiden Hldgs (MHLD) is trading at is $2.47, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
