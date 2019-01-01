Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas
Magnolia Oil & Gas Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY) was reported by Susquehanna on April 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $29.00 expecting MGY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.32% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY) was provided by Susquehanna, and Magnolia Oil & Gas maintained their positive rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Magnolia Oil & Gas, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Magnolia Oil & Gas was filed on April 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $24.00 to $29.00. The current price Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) is trading at is $27.80, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
