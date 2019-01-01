Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$0.900
Quarterly Revenue
$377.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$377.8M
Earnings History
Magnolia Oil & Gas Questions & Answers
When is Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) reporting earnings?
Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.06, which missed the estimate of $0.09.
What were Magnolia Oil & Gas’s (NYSE:MGY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $244.8M, which beat the estimate of $244.4M.
