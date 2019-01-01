MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MGP Ingredients beat estimated earnings by 77.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.69 versus an estimate of $0.95.

Revenue was up $86.91 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 1.85% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MGP Ingredients's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.63 0.40 0.59 0.58 EPS Actual 0.87 1.09 1.27 1.01 Revenue Estimate 152.69M 147.95M 145.33M 97.77M Revenue Actual 166.85M 176.61M 174.94M 108.32M

