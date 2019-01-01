ñol

MGP Ingredients
(NASDAQ:MGPI)
95.88
-0.98[-1.01%]
Last update: 9:53AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low95.76 - 97.55
52 Week High/Low58.41 - 104
Open / Close97.14 / -
Float / Outstanding13.8M / 22M
Vol / Avg.5.5K / 125.3K
Mkt Cap2.1B
P/E18.88
50d Avg. Price92.23
Div / Yield0.48/0.50%
Payout Ratio9.36
EPS1.69
Total Float13.8M

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

MGP Ingredients reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$1.690

Quarterly Revenue

$195.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$195.2M

Earnings Recap

 

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MGP Ingredients beat estimated earnings by 77.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.69 versus an estimate of $0.95.

Revenue was up $86.91 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 1.85% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MGP Ingredients's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.63 0.40 0.59 0.58
EPS Actual 0.87 1.09 1.27 1.01
Revenue Estimate 152.69M 147.95M 145.33M 97.77M
Revenue Actual 166.85M 176.61M 174.94M 108.32M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

MGP Ingredients Questions & Answers

Q
When is MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) reporting earnings?
A

MGP Ingredients (MGPI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.37, which missed the estimate of $0.40.

Q
What were MGP Ingredients’s (NASDAQ:MGPI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $85.8M, which beat the estimate of $84.4M.

