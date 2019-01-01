Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Magnite reported in-line EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was up $57.36 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 18.43% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Magnite's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.18 0.12 0.02 EPS Actual 0.26 0.14 0.11 0.03 Revenue Estimate 140.02M 116.62M 94.10M 60.39M Revenue Actual 161.29M 131.87M 114.54M 60.72M

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.18 0.12 0.02 EPS Actual 0.26 0.14 0.11 0.03 Revenue Estimate 140.02M 116.62M 94.10M 60.39M Revenue Actual 161.29M 131.87M 114.54M 60.72M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.