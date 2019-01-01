MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for MISTRAS Group
MISTRAS Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for MISTRAS Group (NYSE: MG) was reported by B of A Securities on March 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.75 expecting MG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.85% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for MISTRAS Group (NYSE: MG) was provided by B of A Securities, and MISTRAS Group upgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of MISTRAS Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for MISTRAS Group was filed on March 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest MISTRAS Group (MG) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $11.00 to $7.75. The current price MISTRAS Group (MG) is trading at is $5.79, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
