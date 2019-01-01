Medallion Finl (NASDAQ:MFIN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Medallion Finl (NASDAQ:MFIN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Medallion Finl beat estimated earnings by 25.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.31.

Revenue was up $6.85 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.46 which was followed by a 11.16% increase in the share price the next day.

