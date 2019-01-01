Medallion Finl (NASDAQ:MFIN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Medallion Finl
The latest price target for Medallion Finl (NASDAQ: MFIN) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 9, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.00 expecting MFIN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -62.17% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Medallion Finl (NASDAQ: MFIN) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Medallion Finl maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Medallion Finl, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Medallion Finl was filed on October 9, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 9, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Medallion Finl (MFIN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $3.50 to $3.00. The current price Medallion Finl (MFIN) is trading at is $7.93, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
