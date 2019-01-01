MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for MiMedx Group
MiMedx Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for MiMedx Group (NASDAQ: MDXG) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on September 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.50 expecting MDXG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 144.25% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for MiMedx Group (NASDAQ: MDXG) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and MiMedx Group maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of MiMedx Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for MiMedx Group was filed on September 14, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 14, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest MiMedx Group (MDXG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $20.00 to $8.50. The current price MiMedx Group (MDXG) is trading at is $3.48, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
