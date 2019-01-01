MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MiMedx Group missed estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was down $1.07 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.59% drop in the share price the next day.

