Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Mister Car Wash
The latest price target for Mister Car Wash (NYSE: MCW) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $16.00 expecting MCW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.80% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Mister Car Wash (NYSE: MCW) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Mister Car Wash maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Mister Car Wash, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Mister Car Wash was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Mister Car Wash (MCW) rating was a maintained with a price target of $20.00 to $16.00. The current price Mister Car Wash (MCW) is trading at is $12.14, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
