Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$0.110
Quarterly Revenue
$219.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$219.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Mister Car Wash using advanced sorting and filters.
Mister Car Wash Questions & Answers
When is Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) reporting earnings?
Mister Car Wash (MCW) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)?
The Actual EPS was $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.09.
What were Mister Car Wash’s (NYSE:MCW) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $197.1M, which beat the estimate of $193.2M.
