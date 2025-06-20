Top 3 Consumer Stocks That May Explode This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Lakeland Industries Inc LAKE

On June 9, Lakeland Industries reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results. “The first quarter of fiscal 2026 was highlighted by continued sales revenue growth of 29%, led by a 100% increase in Fire Services revenue and ongoing momentum from our recent acquisitions,” said Jim Jenkins, President, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman. The company's stock fell around 35% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $12.76.

RSI Value: 27.3

27.3 LAKE Price Action: Shares of Lakeland Industries fell 3.3% to close at $12.81 on Wednesday.

Trip.com Group Ltd TCOM

On June 16, Trip.com Group agreed to sell portion of MakeMyTrip shares back to company for cancellation in strategic repurchase deal aimed at portfolio optimization. The company's stock fell around 11% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $38.23.

RSI Value: 27.8

27.8 TCOM Price Action: Shares of Trip.com fell 6.8% to close at $56.54 on Wednesday.

Mister Car Wash Inc MCW

On April 30, Mister Car Wash reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance. “I am proud of our team for building on last year’s momentum and delivering a solid start to 2025. Record first quarter revenue and EBITDA exceeded our expectations, reflecting our team’s unwavering dedication and strategic execution. Our performance was highlighted by strong comp store sales growth driven by an acceleration in our retail business, coupled with the ongoing strength of our UWC subscription business,” commented John Lai, Chairperson and CEO of Mister Car Wash. The company's stock fell around 19% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $6.06.

RSI Value: 29.9

29.9 MCW Ltd Price Action: Shares of Mister Car Wash gained 0.7% to close at $6.12 on Wednesday.

