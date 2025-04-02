Why Sportsman's Warehouse Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 39%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. SPWH rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company posted stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
Sportsman's Warehouse reported fourth-quarter revenue of $340.4 million, beating analyst estimates of $329.61 million, according to Benzinga Pro. Total revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. The outdoor specialty retailer reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of four cents per share, beating estimates for a loss of six cents per share. Adjusted EBITDA was $14.6 million in the quarter.
Sportsman's Warehouse expects full-year 2025 net sales to be in the range of down 1% to up 3.5%. The company anticipates full-year adjusted EBITDA of $33 million to $45 million.
Sportsman’s Warehouse shares jumped 38.8% to $1.34 in pre-market trading
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Digital Ally, Inc DGLY gained 159.6% to $0.0675 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Tuesday.
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. RSLS rose 93.1% to $3.07 in pre-market trading after jumping 341% on Tuesday.
- Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. SBFM rose 56.9% to $3.28 in pre-market trading. Sunshine Biopharma reported that 2024 revenue surged to $34.9 million from $24.1 million in the year-ago period.
- Innovation Beverage Group Limited IBG gained 44.1% to $0.7134 in pre-market trading.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. AGMH surged 28.2% to $0.0555 in pre-market trading after dipping around 8% on Tuesday.
- bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF rose 26.6% to $1.38 in pre-market trading. BioAffinity Technologies shares jumped 319% on Tuesday following a year-over-year increase in FY24 financial results.
- Sharps Technology, Inc. STSS gained 23.1% to $0.0336 in pre-market after falling 9% on Tuesday.
- Mister Car Wash, Inc. MCW gained 12.3% to $8.89 in pre-market trading.
- Grifols, S.A. GRFS gained 11.7% to $7.78 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Jayud Global Logistics Limited JYD shares fell 78.3% to $0.3490 in pre-market trading.
- Syra Health Corp. SYRA fell 59.8% to $0.1085 in pre-market trading after the company announced voluntary delisting from the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- Quad/Graphics, Inc. QUAD declined 45.5% to $3.01 in pre-market trading.
- nCino, Inc. NCNO fell 31.5% to $19.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales topped estimates. The company also said it sees first-quarter total revenues of $138.75 million to $140.75 million and adjusted earnings of 15 cents to 16 cents per share.
- Seritage Growth Properties SRG fell 29.3% to $2.10 in today's pre-market trading after dipping 8% on Tuesday. Seritage Growth Properties, on Monday, posted a fourth-quarter loss of 22 cents per share, versus a year-ago profit of 8 cents per share.
- Waton Financial Limited WTF shares tumbled 28% to $14.30 in pre-market trading after jumping 396% on Tuesday.
- Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. SAMG fell 26.7% to $12.10 in pre-market trading.
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited AEHL dipped 26.4% to $0.0705 in pre-market trading. Antelope Enterprise announced a 1-for-40 reverse stock split.
- Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. RAPP shares dipped 24.7% to $7.20 in pre-market trading following a 5% decline on Tuesday.
- Newsmax, Inc. NMAX shares fell 21.2% to $183.73 in pre-market trading. Newsmax shares surged 179% on Tuesday on continued IPO launch strength.
Now Read This:
Photo via Danille Nicole Wilson/Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.