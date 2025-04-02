April 2, 2025 4:57 AM 3 min read

Why Sportsman's Warehouse Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 39%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. SPWH rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company posted stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.

Sportsman's Warehouse reported fourth-quarter revenue of $340.4 million, beating analyst estimates of $329.61 million, according to Benzinga Pro. Total revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. The outdoor specialty retailer reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of four cents per share, beating estimates for a loss of six cents per share. Adjusted EBITDA was $14.6 million in the quarter.

Sportsman's Warehouse expects full-year 2025 net sales to be in the range of down 1% to up 3.5%. The company anticipates full-year adjusted EBITDA of $33 million to $45 million.

Sportsman’s Warehouse shares jumped 38.8% to $1.34 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Digital Ally, Inc DGLY gained 159.6% to $0.0675 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Tuesday.
  • ReShape Lifesciences Inc. RSLS rose 93.1% to $3.07 in pre-market trading after jumping 341% on Tuesday.
  • Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. SBFM rose 56.9% to $3.28 in pre-market trading. Sunshine Biopharma reported that 2024 revenue surged to $34.9 million from $24.1 million in the year-ago period.
  • Innovation Beverage Group Limited IBG gained 44.1% to $0.7134 in pre-market trading.
  • AGM Group Holdings Inc. AGMH surged 28.2% to $0.0555 in pre-market trading after dipping around 8% on Tuesday.
  • bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF rose 26.6% to $1.38 in pre-market trading. BioAffinity Technologies shares jumped 319% on Tuesday following a year-over-year increase in FY24 financial results.
  • Sharps Technology, Inc. STSS gained 23.1% to $0.0336 in pre-market after falling 9% on Tuesday.
  • Mister Car Wash, Inc. MCW gained 12.3% to $8.89 in pre-market trading.
  • Grifols, S.A. GRFS gained 11.7% to $7.78 in pre-market trading.

Losers

  • Jayud Global Logistics Limited JYD shares fell 78.3% to $0.3490 in pre-market trading.
  • Syra Health Corp. SYRA fell 59.8% to $0.1085 in pre-market trading after the company announced voluntary delisting from the Nasdaq Capital Market.
  • Quad/Graphics, Inc. QUAD declined 45.5% to $3.01 in pre-market trading.
  • nCino, Inc. NCNO fell 31.5% to $19.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales topped estimates. The company also said it sees first-quarter total revenues of $138.75 million to $140.75 million and adjusted earnings of 15 cents to 16 cents per share.
  • Seritage Growth Properties SRG fell 29.3% to $2.10 in today's pre-market trading after dipping 8% on Tuesday. Seritage Growth Properties, on Monday, posted a fourth-quarter loss of 22 cents per share, versus a year-ago profit of 8 cents per share.
  • Waton Financial Limited WTF shares tumbled 28% to $14.30 in pre-market trading after jumping 396% on Tuesday.
  • Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. SAMG fell 26.7% to $12.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited AEHL dipped 26.4% to $0.0705 in pre-market trading. Antelope Enterprise announced a 1-for-40 reverse stock split.
  • Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. RAPP shares dipped 24.7% to $7.20 in pre-market trading following a 5% decline on Tuesday.
  • Newsmax, Inc. NMAX shares fell 21.2% to $183.73 in pre-market trading. Newsmax shares surged 179% on Tuesday on continued IPO launch strength.

Photo via Danille Nicole Wilson/Shutterstock

