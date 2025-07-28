Mill City Ventures III Ltd Trending Higher With 111.86% After-Hours Surge

Mill City Ventures III Ltd MCVT stock is trending after a recent halt in trading, following a 211.3% increase in the stock price.

What Happened: The stock price of the Minnesota-based business development company saw a substantial increase in after-hours trading, reaching $12.50, a rise of 111.86% from Friday's closing price of $5.90.

This surge follows a recent halt in trading due to a circuit breaker. On Friday, the stock was halted after a 211.3% increase, leading to a temporary suspension in trading. The stock has been experiencing a series of fluctuations in recent times.

Why It Matters: Several factors are linked to the sharp rise in MCVT’s stock, including the company's recent announcement of its intention to appoint a new independent director to restore compliance with NASDAQ requirements. The move comes after the unexpected passing of Laurence Zipkin, an independent director of the company.

In the first-quarter report, the company reported a rise in Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) earnings per share (EPS) from $0.06 to $0.07 year-over-year, despite a slight decrease in sales. This positive earnings growth could have also instilled confidence in investors.

According to Benzinga Pro data, Mill City stock ranged between $1.13 and $6.64 over the past year, with a market capitalization of $35.77 million.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate a Growth metric of 80.14, suggesting strong growth potential. Additional performance details are available here.

