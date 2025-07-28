July 28, 2025 5:38 AM 3 min read

Why Celcuity Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Shares of Celcuity Inc CELC rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced it will disclose the topline results of the PIK3CA Wild-Type Cohort from the Phase 3 VIKTORIA-1 trial.

Celcuity jumped 12.6% to $15.50 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Gainers

  • CEA Industries Inc VAPE shares gained 804.5% to $80.28 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Friday.
  • Mill City Ventures III Ltd MCVT rose 79.8% to $10.60 in pre-market trading after jumping 219% on Friday.
  • Majestic Ideal Holdings Ltd MJID shares jumped 44.2% to $2.61 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Friday.
  • Anghami Inc ANGH climbed 38.3% to $0.64 in pre-market trading. On July 23, the company appointed James Cooke, a senior executive from Warner Bros WBD, to its Board of Directors—bringing industry expertise and potentially strengthening strategic ties. Additionally, to boost compliance and potentially enhance investor appeal, Anghami shareholders also approved a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.
  • 22nd Century Group Inc XXII gained 34.6% to $4.13 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Friday. 22nd Century Group recently announced several tobacco brands are partnering with the organization to expand their availability and awareness.
  • Nvni Group Ltd NVNI surged 25.7% to $0.53 in pre-market trading.
  • Aeye Inc LIDR surged 19.5% to $5.30 in pre-market trading. AEye shares jumped 52% on Friday after the company announced it filed an amendment to update its maximum number of the company’s common shares up to an aggregate of $23.728 million placement shares.
  • INmune Bio Inc INMB gained 19.5% to $3.24 in pre-market trading.
  • Hotel101 Global Holdings HBNB rose 15.2% to $2.84 in pre-market trading.

Losers

  • Sidus Space Inc SIDU dipped 47.5% to $1.06 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of public offering.
  • 180 Life Sciences Corp ATNF declined 15% to $2.55 in pre-market trading after gaining over 40% on Friday.
  • Eightco Holdings Inc OCTO dipped 12.9% to $2.15 in pre-market trading after jumping 72% on Friday.
  • Psyence Biomedical Ltd PBM shares tumbled 11.7% to $10.16 in pre-market trading after gaining 15% on Friday.
  • Zooz Power Ltd ZOOZ declined 10.7% to $3.27 in pre-market trading after gaining 29% on Friday. Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan, on July 24, downgraded Zooz Power from Buy to Hold.
  • ATAI Life Sciences NV ATAI fell 9.3% to $3.23 in pre-market trading after the company announced the Phase 2b trial of Inidascamine in patients with cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia did not meet its primary endpoint.
  • Fusion Fuel Green PLC HTOO fell 9.2% to $6.29 in pre-market trading. Fusion Fuel Green shares jumped 47% on Friday after the company announced its subsidiary has confirmed several new projects.
  • Next Technology Holding Inc NXTT fell 6.2% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after declining more than 5% on Friday.
  • KB Financial Group Inc KB shares fell 5.1% to $81.50 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Friday.
  • Cantor Equity Partners I Inc CEPO fell 4.3% to $11.35 in pre-market trading.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ANGH Logo
ANGHAnghami Inc
$0.637741.5%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
7.50
Growth
6.45
Quality
N/A
Value
37.01
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ATAI Logo
ATAIATAI Life Sciences NV
$3.25-8.96%
ATNF Logo
ATNF180 Life Sciences Corp
$2.61-13.0%
CELC Logo
CELCCelcuity Inc
$16.1917.6%
CEPO Logo
CEPOCantor Equity Partners I Inc
$11.35-4.30%
HBNB Logo
HBNBHotel101 Global Holdings Corp
$2.8415.2%
HTOO Logo
HTOOFusion Fuel Green PLC
$6.15-12.0%
INMB Logo
INMBINmune Bio Inc
$3.2319.2%
KB Logo
KBKB Financial Group Inc
$81.50-5.13%
LIDR Logo
LIDRAEye Inc
$5.4823.6%
MCVT Logo
MCVTMill City Ventures III Ltd
$10.8984.6%
MJID Logo
MJIDMajestic Ideal Holdings Ltd
$2.5440.3%
NVNI Logo
NVNINvni Group Ltd
$0.509021.1%
NXTT Logo
NXTTNext Technology Holding Inc
$2.10-6.25%
OCTO Logo
OCTOEightco Holdings Inc
$2.15-12.6%
PBM Logo
PBMPsyence Biomedical Ltd
$10.16-11.7%
SIDU Logo
SIDUSidus Space Inc
$1.05-48.0%
VAPE Logo
VAPECEA Industries Inc
$69.11678.7%
WBD Logo
WBDWarner Bros. Discovery Inc
$13.530.30%
XXII Logo
XXII22nd Century Group Inc
$4.3140.4%
ZOOZ Logo
ZOOZZooz Power Ltd
$3.39-7.38%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved