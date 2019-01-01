Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 21
EPS
$1.690
Quarterly Revenue
$54.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$54.1M
Earnings History
Metropolitan Bank Holding Questions & Answers
When is Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) reporting earnings?
Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB)?
The Actual EPS was $0.82, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Metropolitan Bank Holding’s (NYSE:MCB) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $16.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
