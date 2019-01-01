Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Holding
Metropolitan Bank Holding Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE: MCB) was reported by JP Morgan on April 23, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $28.50 expecting MCB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -62.09% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE: MCB) was provided by JP Morgan, and Metropolitan Bank Holding maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Metropolitan Bank Holding, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Metropolitan Bank Holding was filed on April 23, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 23, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB) rating was a maintained with a price target of $30.00 to $28.50. The current price Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB) is trading at is $75.18, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
