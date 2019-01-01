Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Moelis & Co
Moelis & Co Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) was reported by Piper Sandler on April 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $50.00 expecting MC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.56% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Moelis & Co downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Moelis & Co, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Moelis & Co was filed on April 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Moelis & Co (MC) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $50.00. The current price Moelis & Co (MC) is trading at is $46.92, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
