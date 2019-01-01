Mobileye Global Inc
(NASDAQ:MBLY)
$40.64
-0.42[-1.02%]
At close: Jul 21
$40.50
-0.1400[-0.34%]
After Hours: 6:19PM EDT
Open41.800Close40.640
Vol / Avg.2.040M / 3.479MMkt Cap32.742B
Day Range40.340 - 42.00052 Wk Range24.860 - 48.110

Mobileye Global Stock (NASDAQ:MBLY), Short Interest Report

Short interest for Mobileye Global gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Mobileye Global's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

13.7M

Short Interest %

20.6%

Days to Cover

4.26
