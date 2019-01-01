Mobileye Global Stock (NASDAQ:MBLY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date Dec 7 EPS $0.150 Quarterly Revenue $450M Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30) $1.7B

Earnings History

Q When is Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) reporting earnings? A Mobileye Global ( MBLY ) is scheduled to report earnings on February 15, 2023 . The last reported earnings were for reported on December 7, 2022 for Q3 . Q What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)? A The Actual EPS was $0.15 , which beat the estimate of $0.00 . Q What were Mobileye Global’s (NASDAQ:MBLY) revenues? A The Actual Revenue was $450M , which beat the estimate of $0K .

