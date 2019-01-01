Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Matthews International
Matthews International Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Matthews International (NASDAQ: MATW) was reported by B. Riley Securities on April 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $50.00 expecting MATW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.55% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Matthews International (NASDAQ: MATW) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Matthews International maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Matthews International, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Matthews International was filed on April 29, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 29, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Matthews International (MATW) rating was a maintained with a price target of $65.00 to $50.00. The current price Matthews International (MATW) is trading at is $30.95, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
