ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Matthews International
(NASDAQ:MATW)
32.36
-0.14[-0.43%]
At close: May 31
32.36
00
After Hours: 4:22PM EDT
Day High/Low31.78 - 32.73
52 Week High/Low29 - 39.76
Open / Close32.18 / 32.36
Float / Outstanding21.8M / 31.3M
Vol / Avg.187.7K / 127.1K
Mkt Cap1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price31.25
Div / Yield0.88/2.72%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.06
Total Float21.8M

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Matthews International reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$0.740

Quarterly Revenue

$445M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$445M

Earnings Recap

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Matthews International beat estimated earnings by 7.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.69.

Revenue was up $27.82 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 4.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Matthews International's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.58 0.75 0.75 0.74
EPS Actual 0.74 0.80 0.91 0.89
Revenue Estimate 393.00M 393.53M 380.75M 392.97M
Revenue Actual 438.58M 438.84M 428.38M 417.15M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Matthews International using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Matthews International Questions & Answers

Q
When is Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) reporting earnings?
A

Matthews International (MATW) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.05, which beat the estimate of $1.04.

Q
What were Matthews International’s (NASDAQ:MATW) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $389.6M, which missed the estimate of $392M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.