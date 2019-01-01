Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Matthews International beat estimated earnings by 7.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.69.

Revenue was up $27.82 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 4.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Matthews International's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.75 0.75 0.74 EPS Actual 0.74 0.80 0.91 0.89 Revenue Estimate 393.00M 393.53M 380.75M 392.97M Revenue Actual 438.58M 438.84M 428.38M 417.15M

