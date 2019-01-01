Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Matthews International beat estimated earnings by 7.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.69.
Revenue was up $27.82 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 4.29% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Matthews International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.58
|0.75
|0.75
|0.74
|EPS Actual
|0.74
|0.80
|0.91
|0.89
|Revenue Estimate
|393.00M
|393.53M
|380.75M
|392.97M
|Revenue Actual
|438.58M
|438.84M
|428.38M
|417.15M
Earnings History
Matthews International Questions & Answers
Matthews International (MATW) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q2.
The Actual EPS was $1.05, which beat the estimate of $1.04.
The Actual Revenue was $389.6M, which missed the estimate of $392M.
