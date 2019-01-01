Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Marathon Digital Holdings
Marathon Digital Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on May 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $35.00 expecting MARA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 242.13% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Marathon Digital Holdings maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Marathon Digital Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Marathon Digital Holdings was filed on May 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $50.00 to $35.00. The current price Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) is trading at is $10.23, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
