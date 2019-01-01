Life Time Group Hldgs (NYSE:LTH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$-0.200
Quarterly Revenue
$392.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$392.3M
Earnings History
Life Time Group Hldgs Questions & Answers
When is Life Time Group Hldgs (NYSE:LTH) reporting earnings?
Life Time Group Hldgs (LTH) is scheduled to report earnings on August 13, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Life Time Group Hldgs (NYSE:LTH)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.36, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Life Time Group Hldgs’s (NYSE:LTH) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $385M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
