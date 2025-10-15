Laird Superfood Goes Beyond Vegan, Eyes 90% Of Market With New Dairy, Animal-Based Products: A 'Natural Transition'

Laird Superfood Inc. (NYSE:LSF) is strategically pivoting from its identity as a strictly vegan brand to embrace dairy and animal-based products, a move CEO Jason Vieth says will open the company to 90% of the consumer market.

LSF Pivots From Niche Vegan Brand To Mainstream Competitor

In a recent interview for Marketopolis by Benzinga, Vieth described the expansion as a “natural transition,” aligning the company's portfolio with the omnivorous diet of its founders, elite athletes Laird Hamilton and Gabby Reece.

With vegetarians representing about 10% of the population and true vegans only 2%, the company sees a significant growth opportunity by catering to the broader market’s demand for high-quality protein. “We wanna meet consumers where they are,” Vieth stated, noting the first dairy-based launch is forthcoming.

Strategic Overhaul Behind Laird Superfood’s Impressive Turnaround

This strategic pivot is part of a broader, aggressive turnaround strategy implemented by Vieth.

He has dramatically reshaped the company’s operations, reducing the workforce from 140 people to a lean, expert team of 26 while simultaneously growing the top-line revenue from approximately $35 million to $55 million.

This “do more with less” approach combines the discipline of a large corporation with the agility of a small team, a structure Vieth cultivated by handpicking trusted former colleagues for key leadership roles.

‘Coffee Solutions’ Growth Engine, Strategic Partnerships

Central to the company’s growth is its focus on “Coffee Solutions,” which Vieth calls the “heart of our business”. Laird Superfood is leveraging strategic partnerships with major retailers and lifestyle brands to drive distribution and awareness.

High-profile collaborations with Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST), premium coffee shop Bluestone Lane, and athletic club Lifetime Fitness, owned by Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH), serve as a “billboard effect,” introducing the brand's functional coffees and creamers to new customers and building a national footprint.

The Personal Philosophy Driving Laird Superfood’s CEO

The company’s intense, performance-oriented culture is directly inspired by its founders. Vieth noted that the physical and mental discipline of Hamilton and Reece motivates the entire organization.

“You just look back to Laird and Gabby and you see what they’re doing, and you know, it’s really hard for anybody to raise their hand and say, that’s too much,” he said. This ethos supports a long-term vision over short-term “quarterly pain”.

LSF Positioned For Long-Term Growth, Says CEO

Vieth extended this long-term perspective to the company’s shareholders, particularly the growing base of retail investors. He emphasized that Laird Superfood is a “multi-year story” and encouraged investors to adopt a similar patient mindset.

“We’re in this for the long haul,” Vieth stated, asking for an investor base that wants to “be a part of that journey” rather than focusing on short-term gains.

Price Action

Shares of LSF closed 4.49% lower at $5.10 per share on Tuesday and rose 4.71% in after-hours. It has a 52-week range of $4.44 to $10.90 per share. Lower by 36.17% year-to-date, the stock has declined 13.56% over the year.

LSF maintained a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a moderate growth ranking, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings. Additional performance details are available here.

The S&P 500 index ended 0.16% lower at 6,644.31 on Tuesday, whereas the Nasdaq 100 index declined 0.69% to 24,579.32. On the other hand, Dow Jones gained 0.44% to 46,270.46.

On Wednesday, the futures of the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq 100 indices were trading higher.

