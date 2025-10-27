This Five Below Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Harbour upgraded Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $34 to $39. Life Time Group shares closed at $25.91 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities analyst Greg Miller upgraded Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG) from Hold to Buy and boosted the price target from $5,630 to $5,750. Booking Holdings shares closed at $5,146.16 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss upgraded Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $186 price target. Five Below shares closed at $156.29 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen upgraded Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $92 to $120. Glaukos closed at $74.67 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Robert Burns upgraded Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) from Neutral to Buy and announced a $12 price target. Replimune Group shares closed at $8.80 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
